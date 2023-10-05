Powerball jackpot reaches $1.2 billion

(LEX 18) — Powerball reached its third-highest jackpot ever of $1.2 billion Wednesday. Kentuckians who were playing said they had big plans if they won the money.

Paris has been somewhat lucky recently. At the Circle K on Sunday, someone won more than $150,000. At the Speedway on Main Street Saturday, somebody won $50,000.

"Well, first, I'd probably pay my house off, and then I'd get a new truck, and then after that, I'd just take care of the family and stuff like that," said Chris Bruner, who bought a ticket Wednesday afternoon.

That's a common theme out here.

"All my family, make sure everyone's set for life, probably retire myself, invest it into something smart," said Link Hoskins.

They're hoping that lucky Paris streak continues tonight.

"Hopefully, I'll be lucky number third," Bruner said.

He said he has a plan, just in case his numbers hit.

"First of all, I'm smashing my phone so nobody can call!" he said.