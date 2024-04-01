Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When it comes to the Kentucky Powerball, April Fool’s Day brings no jokes, only high hopes. In Monday night’s drawing of the Powerball, the jackpot sits at $1 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot in tonight’s drawing, they’ll have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $483.8 million.

Both prize options are before taxes.

Either way, that’s a lot of money!

“Somebody's gotta win. Might as well be you! People always walk up to me and say, ‘I never win, I never win,’ and I always tell them, ‘Buy the ticket,’” said Kentucky Lottery president and CEO Mary Harville.

A patron at Lex Express told LEX 18 that he’d already won $1,000 and $500 scratch-offs. He’s hoping tonight brings more good news.

“I hope so! That'd be great,” he said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won by a ticket in Michigan back in January.

38 consecutive drawings later, there’s still no new jackpot winner.

The anticipation feeds the imagination of Powerball players in the Bluegrass.

“Man, I would certainly travel the world, probably buy an airplane or helicopter. I would enjoy visiting ancient ruins, Machu Picchu, Egyptian pyramids, just crazy interesting places like that,” said Benjamin Williams.

But even the most lavish of vacations wouldn’t cost $1 billion. Williams added, “I'm sure I would give a lot of it away. I would give a lot to my family, my friends, and I would invest.”

Ticket sales cut-off times vary by jurisdiction but typically occur 1-2 hours before the scheduled draw time of 10:59 p.m. EST.

You can find the winning Powerball numbers here.

