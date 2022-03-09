Prayer for peace vigil draws hundreds in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds, including Governor Andy Beshear, gathered in Jessamine County Tuesday night to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Blue and yellow flags were raised, and heads bowed during the "Prayers for Peace" vigil at the Jessamine County Courthouse.

The event was organized by community leaders like Jessamine County Judge David West and County Magistrate Kent Slusher.

Andriy Gedz and his family are one of more than 200 families in the community with Ukrainian roots. Gedz and his wife moved to Nicholasville 17 years ago and made custom flags for the vigil.

With so many of his family and friends still in Ukraine, they are praying for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"Pray for my mom, my family, for my dad, for my brothers and sisters. I'm just like ask God for them to be like saved because you know I understand that only God can save the whole country from this war," said Gedz.

The show of unity gave him, and many families like his in the community the hope they need.

"It's pretty heart-warming seeing not just Ukrainians came out here today, seeing actually like Americans a lot of other ethnicities came out here to support where I come from," said Vladimir Gedz.

He says their faith is fueled by the leaders they see standing by them, like Governor Beshear.

"For those here in Kentucky and abroad, I want you to know that we love you and we care about you, and the same compassion we have shown to each other in the midst of this pandemic, we have in spades for you," said Beshear.