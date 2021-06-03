Prayer vigil held for two Lexington Catholic students killed in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family and friends of two Lexington Catholic High School students killed in a car crash paid tribute to them at a prayer vigil Wednesday night.

Dominic Bilotta, 17, and David Cervoni, 16, were in a car that was likely traveling at a high rate of speed Monday night, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that the car was heading eastbound in Scott County when it clipped an oncoming vehicle as it came over a hill, causing the driver of the car to lose control.

Two other students in the car were taken to University of Kentucky Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Bilotta and Cervoni died on scene.

"We are devastated by this news," said Lesley Farmer, who works as the vice president of community and school relations at Lexington Catholic High School. "We are praying together as a community and for each of the students' families who were involved."

The vigil, held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, was preceded by a gathering outside the church, where attendees had the opportunity to write messages of support to the families of Bilotta and Cervoni.

Between prayers and moments of reflection, the vigil included remarks by coaches of the students, who were teammates on Lexington Catholic's cross country team.

"It was an honor and privilege to coach both Dominic and David," said Bernadette Madigan-Dugan, the head coach of the cross country team. "They were both exceptional young men who touched so many with their smiles, their kindness, humor, and their unwavering faith."

Lexington Catholic High School has made grief counselors available on campus for anyone in need. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.