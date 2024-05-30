Preparing for a busy weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is preparing for thousands of guests to make their way into town this weekend—KHSAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Kentucky Baseball hosting the NCAA Regional Rounds, Railbird Music Festival, and more!

Martina Barksdale, Director of Communications at VisitLEX, shared a few tips on what to expect with so much happening.

“The Lexington Police Department has put out a traffic advisory, so please leave a little bit earlier than usual. Something that would take you 15 minutes probably will take you 30 minutes plus," Barksdale shares.

"If you’re looking for a resource and to speak to people in person, our visitors center is right here in downtown Lexington, in the historic courthouse, is a great resource to not only get you some Lexington memorabilia, but really get educated about all the things that we offer in town, and another one is just have fun!”

KHSAA State Outdoor Track & Field Championships



Locations: University of Kentucky Outdoor Track & Field Complex

Dates: Thursday, May 30 - Saturday, June 1

2024 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional



Location: Kentucky Proud Park

Dates: Friday, May 31 - Sunday, June 2

Railbird Festival

