Preparing for another round of severe storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky’s active weather pattern continues Wednesday as another line of strong storms moves in from the southwest during the evening commute. This one has all the trimmings too with heavy rain, strong winds and the chance - albeit small - for a tornado or two.

“We always see severe weather coming in the spring,” said LEX 18 Storm Tracker forecaster Bayne Froney. “We’re getting that warmer air coming in, getting more humidity moving in, and it activates those storms,” Froney continued.

Central Kentucky had an abnormally warm, dry winter and now as the season changes, we’re getting hit with strong storms. In early March, Category 1 hurricane-force winds tore apart parts of Lexington.

“We’re still doing final clean-ups of debris, and still doing final assessments,” John Bobel said of that storm. Bobel leads Fayette County’s emergency management operation.

Bobel said Wednesday’s storm isn’t expected to approach the ferocity of that storm from nearly four weeks ago, but he wants people to plan ahead by charging their devices in the event of power outages, among other things.

“Know where to take shelter inside your home. A room without windows, a closet, or the basement is ideal,” he said.

The LEX 18 Storm Tracker team calls its plan, “C-DUCK”.

“Get to the Center of your home. Be Downstairs or on the first level of your home. Get Under a table or something like that and maybe have a helmet to wear in that safe spot. Cover up all windows and Keep away from windows,” Froney outlined.