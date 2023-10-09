Pro-Palestinian activists host rally in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly 100 pro-Palestinian activists gathered in downtown Lexington on Sunday afternoon, calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Gaza.

The demonstration comes after this weekend's deadly attack by Hamas on Israel, followed by aformal declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Associated Press reported as of Sunday night, the death toll has reached over 1,100 with thousands injured on either side of the conflict.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," people chanted outside of the Fayette County Circuit Courthouse.

Organizers told LEX 18 the demonstration was a rally in support of Palestinian civilians, rather than a protest against Israel.

"We are pictured as barbaric terrorists, and that's not who we are, and we know that," an organizer told the crowd.

Signs read "Which side of history will you be on?", "Boycott Israel, End Apartheid", among others.

Many in attendance come from or have family in Palestine, including Laila Abu Taha.

"I do have family [there] and I'm really worried about them," she said.

She added that she has not been able to go back to visit in years as conflict continues.

"The more united we are as people, the closer we are to peace and freedom. We just want freedom for the Palestinians back home. What they're going through is not easy and they deserve that freedom," she said.

Chabad of the Bluegrass Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, responded to the demonstration on Sunday evening, calling it an "antisemitic march," adding protesters should face consequences.

"From the River to the Sea is a call for the murder of millions of Jews in Israel. For this protest to take place in Lexington, as Jews are being gunned down, sexually assaulted, kidnapped, and slaughtered is vile," Litvin wrote.

LEX 18 spoke with a number Jewish Kentuckians and state leaders on Saturday, who voiced their concerns over the conflict overseas.

Competing protests in support of both Israel of Palestine were held across the country on Sunday.

Sunday's demonstration in Lexington remained peaceful.