Protect your packages from 'porch pirates' this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the holiday season gets into full swing, people are on the lookout for package thieves, sometimes known as 'porch pirates'.

Even with doorbell cameras, some security measures aren't enough to stop them, including for one woman in Lexington.

Debbie Barker was at work last Thursday when she received an alert on her cell phone that someone was outside her home.

She watched as a person in a black car pulled into her driveway, walked up to her doorstep, took two packages and sped off.

"I watched the whole thing unfold and I was helpless...sitting at my desk," Barker said.

She said as far as she knows, she's the only one of her neighbors who has fallen victim to a porch pirate this season.

It's not an uncommon occurrence, however. According to a 2023 report from Safewise, an estimated 119 million packages were stolen this year.

"I don't expect to get my things back, but hopefully it will help somebody," Barker said of bringing attention to the problem.

She said she purchased a locker for delivery drivers to place her packages in while she's at work.

The Better Business Bureau also advises people to take extra precautions this holiday season.

It recommends networking with neighbors, shipping items to the store instead of to home, and requiring a signature for delivery.

Barker is advising her Lexington neighbors to be vigilant, as she never thought she would be the target of such thieves.

Barker filed a report with the Lexington Police Department after the incident. As of Monday, the person on the security footage has not been located.

