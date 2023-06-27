Watch Now
News

Actions

Protecting your pets on the Fourth of July

IMG_1286.jpg
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 17:45:15-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Animal care and control says the number one thing you can do to protect your pet around the Fourth of July is to make sure your pets have an I.D.

Summer is a busy time for cruelty investigator Jai Hamilton. She says between the Lexington Humane Society and Animal Care and Control, they're nearly at capacity.

While fireworks on the Fourth of July are fun for many, they can be scary for pets, who may try to escape.

Hamilton says pet owners need to make sure their animals have a proper I.D. on their collar. Microchip information should also be up to date.

"We've been able to reunite dogs with microchips states away, years later. So those are really, really beneficial," said Hamilton.

As the weather heats up, it's not only fireworks that can pose a problem.

Animal control says never leave a pet in a hot car, even for a few minutes.

Animal Care and Control also offers low-cost microchipping at their office on Old Frankfort Pike. It costs $25, plus tax.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth