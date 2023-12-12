Protesters take to downtown Lexington to demand ceasefire in Israeli-Hamas war

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pro-Palestine activists returned to protest in downtown Lexington on Monday afternoon, demanding leaders take action to support a ceasefire overseas.

The protest took place the same day activists called for a global strike in response to the United States vetoing a United Nations resolution in support of a ceasefire in the Israeli-Hamas war.

"Hey Joe Biden, shame on you! Children are dying because of you!" protesters chanted as they marched down Main Street.

Local activists have made several attempts to encourage local leaders, including the Urban County Council, to speak out in support of a ceasefire. Several residents, including Sophia Shalash, spoke at last week's council meeting.

"I am waiting every day for people to show me their humanity," Shalash said on Monday.

The death toll continues to rise in Gaza. Health officials report 18,000 people, including women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks.

This comes after Israel declared war following the October 7 attack by Hamas, which killed 1,200 people.

The White House remains opposed to a ceasefire, instead supporting pauses for humanitarian aid.

Shalash was born and raised in Lexington, but has family living in the West Bank. Several people in attendance at Monday's march also have family living in Gaza.

"We are not going to let up while we're watching the most horrific things happening over there every day," she said.

Nearly 2 million people have been displaced in Gaza because of the war, which began over two months ago.

Shalash, along with other protesters on Monday, are calling for an end to the war and an end to the Israeli occupation of Gaza.

"It's never too late to speak out. And I really hope people will start using their voices," she said.