Pulaski Co. youth football coach dies of heart attack after game

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Eubank Elementary football coach passed away on Saturday following one of his son's games.

34-year-old Michael Kean suffered a massive heart attack and ultimately passed away, leaving behind a wife and four children.

He is remembered as a family man, an Army veteran, and a coach beloved by his young athletes.

"He knew how to make them laugh, he knew how to make them smile ,but also knew how to get them to play well," said Kyla Carter, league representative.

On Monday, community members gathered at Eubank Elementary School for a prayer vigil to remember Kean.

Roughly 200 people attended the ceremony, including the coach's family, young players, and fellow coaches.

"Above anything else, even above being a coach to these kids, Michael was able to connect in a unique way to each kid, on a personal level," said head coach Joe Carter.

Carter explained that Monday's vigil was meant not only to help the community grieve and remember their friend and coach, but to send a message to his young family.

"For his family to see the outpouring of love and support that they have--I think is the ultimate goal tonight," he said. "To know that they have not only a school and a team but a whole county they can lean on."

The family is now facing immense medical bills and funeral expenses. You can find a GoFundMe to assist with those expenses here.

