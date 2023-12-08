Pulaski County double murder suspect back in Kentucky following arrest in Indiana

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County double murder suspect Austin Prather, who was arrested in Evansville, Indiana, on November 9, has been transported back to Kentucky.

Prather was on the run from police after he allegedly killed 67-year-old Ardyth Prather Jr. and 43-year-old Ardyth Prather III, along with severely injuring 65-year-old Joann Prather.

Officials were able to locate Prather in Indiana with the use of cell phone technology.

Prather was booked in the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Detention Center until he was served a Pulaski County indictment warrant.

According to his arrest citation, he is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree robbery, and one count of tampering with physical evidence. There has been no bail set.