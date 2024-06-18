Pulaski County Sheriff's Department searching for missing woman last seen in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is searching for missing woman, Kelly Goodson-Stanfield who was reportedly last seen in Somerset on Tuesday morning.

Goodson-Stanfield is described by police as standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall, 152 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and also wears glasses.

The department reported that Goodson-Stanfield was last seen "wearing possible pink overall's and flip flops, or possible overall's and pink top" in the area of Oak Hill Road and Oak Hill Baptist Church in Somerset on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Goodson-Stanfield was asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff Department at 606-678-5145. Or non - emergency number 606-679-3200.

