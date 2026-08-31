Pursuit ending in Junction City leads to arrest, multiple charges

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Junction City man was arrested Sunday after a pursuit that began in Jessamine County and ended when he crashed into the front porch of his home before allegedly damaging a deputy's patrol vehicle, according to the Boyle County Sheriff's Office.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office said it was notified around 3:13 p.m. Aug. 30 of a pursuit that had started in Jessamine County, traveled through Garrard County and entered Boyle County on Ky. 34 from U.S. 27.

A Boyle County deputy reported seeing the suspect vehicle traveling south on Hustonville Road in a reckless manner and attempted a traffic stop. Authorities said the driver refused to stop, ran a red light at the intersection of Hustonville Road and the Danville Bypass and nearly caused a collision.

The pursuit continued into Junction City, where the vehicle briefly stopped near U.S. 127 and East Grubbs Lane before speeding away again, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said the driver ran a stop sign at East Grubbs Lane and Hustonville Road, later entered a ditch and continued onto Timberland Lane.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle struck the front porch and steps of a residence on Timberland Lane, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver got out of the vehicle holding a knife in a sheath, approached the deputy's cruiser and struck the vehicle with the sheathed knife, causing damage. The suspect then ran toward the residence.

The deputy deployed a department-issued Taser as the suspect entered the doorway, allowing him to be taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ethan Murphy of Junction City.

Murphy was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and operating a vehicle without a license.

The sheriff's office said Murphy also faces additional charges in Jessamine County.

Investigators are asking anyone whose vehicle was nearly struck during the pursuit to contact the Boyle County Sheriff's Office at 859-238-1123 and ask to speak with a captain.

