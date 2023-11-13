'Putrid Problem': Mayor signs emergency contract with consultant to address odor complaints

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a growing number of air quality complaints, Mayor Linda Gorton has signed an emergency contract with a consultant to address the issue.

The main problem stems from the city’s water treatment facilities and a wafting scent causing frustration for residents nearby.

“Odor has been a problem off and on for us over the years, but this year has completely gone off the chain,” said Charlie Martin, director of the LFUCG Division of Water Quality.

According to one local, the stench is like a dirty diaper in a hot car. Another said the smell is so pungent it causes a headache at times.

“In the evening, when there's no breeze at all, it really is a quality of life issue,” said Bob Zoeller, a resident of the Pinnacle neighborhood. “You can't have the windows open, you have to close the windows and turn on the fans to get the smell out. In the morning, the garage fills up with that sewage smell…it's pretty gross.”

Martin said he appreciates the patience of those enduring the smell. After 24 years on the job, he, too, is frustrated with the lack of answers.

“I think the big thing for me is worrying about whether our existing odor control equipment is running at its peak efficiency,” said Martin.

The only thing Martin is sure of is the role of rain, or lack thereof, in fueling the odor.

“One thing I am focused on is that it has stopped raining,” said Martin. “Basically, our flows have dropped off to roughly 13 million gallons a day at each plant, and one plant is rated for 30 million gallons and the other is rated for 33 million."

The lack of stormwater means waste takes longer to arrive at the treatment facility.

“I am praying for rain because that would help us,” said Martin.

In the meantime, Martin hopes the city’s new contract will identify the issue.

In a release sent Monday, Mayor Gorton said, “The escalating air quality complaints require an aggressive response. We are going outside our normal procurement policies because of the emergency that exists.”

The contract has been signed with Webster Environmental Associates Inc., a Louisville company, and is for $75,000.

Webster will assist the Division of Water Quality in identifying the specific sources of the odors, checking for air leaks, and evaluating filters and testing existing conditions as needed. The company will identify needed improvements and assist in the establishment of a broad, proactive approach to odor control.

According to Martin, meetings with Webster could begin as soon as Tuesday.

If you notice a sewage-like odor in your neighborhood, contact LexCall by calling (859) 425-2255 | TTY (859) 425-2563 or visiting their website here.