Queenie 'full of life' after being found in poor condition in Lexington, now looking for a new home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An animal cruelty investigator is sharing one dog's story of survival.

Queenie and her siblings were found living inside a wire crate at a home in October.

Spend a few minutes with Queenie and it's hard to believe what she looked like over a month ago.

"We had a complaint back in October about a dog living in a crate on the porch, and when we got there, she was there," said animal cruelty investigator Jai Hamilton. "And she was completely emaciated. Absolutely, terrible, terrible condition."

Hamilton says Queenie was hungry, depressed, and scared when officers brought the 5-year-old pit bull to the Lexington Humane Society. But now, she's thriving and ready to be adopted.

"She is full of life, fun. She prances everywhere," said Hamilton. "She is so cute. Anyone would be lucky to adopt her."

Lexington Humane Society

Unfortunately, Hamilton says Queenie is one of many suffering dogs they discover each year. She estimates Lexington averages 50 charges of animal cruelty and neglect annually. They've already reached that number in 2021.

Thankfully, dogs like Queenie have a chance at a better life. All she and her siblings need now are new homes for the holidays.

"She's amazing. She's the queen she's always wanted to be."

Queenie's former owner was charged with cruelty, although Hamilton says those charges were later dropped.

If you're interested in adopting Queenie or one of her siblings, contact the Lexington Humane Society.