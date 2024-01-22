Questions remain after Berea kerosene heater explosion

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Berea man is still recovering after a kerosene heater caught fire and exploded in his son-in-law's home Friday.

While investigators figure out how something other than pure kerosene ended up in the family's kerosene heater, LEX 18 wanted to know - who checks kerosene pumps to make sure they're not contaminated? That question is not easily answered.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture, which inspects gasoline pumps at gas stations, does not inspect kerosene pumps, according to a spokeswoman, nor does the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

According to the Berea Fire Department, the kerosene was purchased at the 76 gas station at 865 KY-1016, formerly known as the 1016 Shell.

A Kentucky Department of Agriculture check showed the business had no fuel complaints on file. When asked how often the gas pumps have been inspected, a spokeswoman said there have been two random fuel inspections since 2018, with no reported issues.

In our search for answers, LEX 18 contacted the Berea Fire Department which responded to Friday's fire. The department was unaware of what kind of oversight is in place for kerosene pumps and is currently consulting with the state fire marshal.

While the Kentucky Department of Agriculture does not inspect kerosene pumps, consumers can report complaints about fuel pumps at gas stations.

