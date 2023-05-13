Racing a dream: Shelbyville’s Caleb Heady finds calling in motorsports

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a state known for its basketball and horse racing, motorsports takes a backseat. That could be changing, thanks to rising star Caleb Heady.

“I tell them I race and they go 'Oh horses?' and I go 'No, cars.' It's the most random thing to come out of Shelbyville, but I'm very proud of it. I promote it loudly,” said Heady.

Against a backdrop of titles and trophies, Heady explained that he drives modified stock cars, competing up and down the East Coast from week to week.

But how does a kid from Kentucky bypass the hardwood and horses for race car driving? According to Heady, it's chance.

“My friend had his 10th birthday party at an indoor go-kart track and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh I love this.’”

From go-karts to modified stock car racing, Heady is now a team member with Tommy Baldwin Racing, competing with veterans like 2000 NASCAR Cup Champion Bobby Labonte and Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman.

“I go to the racetrack and I have something to prove. If it's not to myself it's to somebody every week,” said Heady.

His resume lists multiple Modified Tour wins, even a championship title, but Heady will tell you he’s just having fun. It’s a luxury he wouldn’t have without support at every turn, especially from his grandfather.

“It's always been me and him, he's my support,” said Heady. “I can have such an awful race, I can destroy the car, and he's smiling, ready to go for the next one. He's definitely the biggest person to me for my racing…it's my grandfather, he's the best.”

With backing like that, Heady has as many goals as laps around the track. Up next, he’ll compete at Virginia's Franklin County Speedway on May 26th.

Hoping to put Shelbyville on the map and have fun all the while, Heady is going full speed ahead.

“I just wanna keep having fun. I drive race cars. How can I not have fun?”