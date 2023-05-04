Railbird announces parking at Kroger Field, shuttle information

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Headed to Railbird at Red Mile in June? You'll have to park at Kroger Field and shuttle to and from the festival.

Railbird announced there is no public parking available at Red Mile the weekend of June 3 & 4 during Railbird.

Fans must park at Kroger Field and purchase a 1-Day or 2-Day shuttle pass to ride to and from Red Mile. Important to note: You must have a shuttle pass to park at Kroger Field. No overnight parking is allowed — vehicles will be subject to tow. Shuttles are sold per person, not per vehicle.

Railbird also encourages ridesharing and downtown parking. The exact location of drop off and pickup for ride share services will be announced ahead of the festival weekend.

If you don't feel like carrying your stuff around the festival all weekend, Railbird has lockers available for purchase. Lockers are equipped with portable chargers.

Railbird Festival is Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at The Infield at Red Mile.

The festival also said there is going to be more water stations in 2023 after multiple complaints and health concerns from the 2021 festival.

Find more information on Railbird here.