Ready, set, mow: Lawnmower Brigade rolls into Wilmore's hearts

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — On this Independence Day, Wilmore’s Lawnmower Brigade showed up and showed out at the Fourth of July parade.

They didn’t need much to become the stars of the show.

“We tell people you need to have a sense of humor, a mower, and a little bit of coordination,” said Daryl Diddle, co-captain of the brigade. “But all you really need is a sense of humor.”

They don’t even need a yard of their own to participate. This year, the youngest member is just 13 years old, while the oldest are in their 70’s, with every age in between.

“I think it came to one point where I was watching my dad and was like, ‘Why can’t I do that?’ said Connor Hadley, who joined the brigade with his dad, Matt.

Some members have been with the brigade for almost three decades.

“Well, it’s more about getting the people ready,” said Glen Flanigan, co-captain of the brigade. “We gather for two rehearsals, two evenings a week prior to the parade, and learn some basic maneuvers, and just get used to marching together.”

Then it’s ready, set, mow! Two dozen men and teens perform their choreographed maneuvers along the parade route, complete with a salute to their fans. And did we mentioned their matching ensembles?

“Dress shirt, some sort of crazy tie, shorts, and a John Deere hat,” said Flanigan.

The patriotic posse, pushing their way into another Independence Day.