REAL ID requirement delayed until 2025

(LEX 18) — Kentuckians who plan to get a REAL ID—but have not yet done so—will now have an extra couple of years.

The REAL ID law requires specific identification cards for commercial flights, entry to certain government buildings, and power plants. It is not a federal identification card, but requires licensing agencies to follow certain security protocols when issuing identification cards.

The law was scheduled to go into effect on May 3, 2023. The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday an extension until May 7, 2025.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 in response to the 9/11 Commission's recommendation for the federal government to set standards for identification card. The requirement was originally meant to go into effect in 2008, but has been delayed several times.

Kentucky offers citizens an option between a REAL ID-compliant card and a standard license. Kentucky's REAL ID Project Manager, Sarah Jackson, said since the state started offering them in 2019, only 17% of Kentuckians have gotten one.

"Kentucky is not a mandatory REAL ID state. Kentuckians have a choice. For that reason, we never will see 100%, or even 80% or 90% adoption rate in Kentucky," Jackson said.

Without a REAL ID, airline passengers can still use a standard license along with a passport to board flights, so Jackson said many people will simply do that and not bother with a REAL ID.

"We don't ever expect to have more than about 40% of our citizens selecting REAL ID. That's based on demographics and other similarly-situated states that do not mandate that all driver's license recipients have a REAL ID," Jackson said.

On the other hand, Jackson said, some people may not have a current passport and be caught off guard if they suddenly need to fly.

"I think we have a lot of people who aren't thinking of the unexpected. They say they will never fly or they'll never fly, or I'll drive if I have to go anywhere," she said.

As part of the rollout of the program, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet took over the role of driver's licensing services from county clerks. There are several regional offices where Kentuckians can get those licenses. For more information, visit DriveKY.gov.