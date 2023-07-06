Recipe for Success: Local chef, Ouita Michel, opens cooking studio

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Central Kentuckians who appreciate the culinary arts are about to have a new way of learning all about them.

Chef Ouita Michel, who owns several restaurants across central Kentucky is opening the Holly Hill Cooking Studio in downtown Versailles.

“This is the realization of a dream,” she said after Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “To be able to create a space where people can come to cooking classes, learn and have fun,” she continued.

Despite her incredible success as a restaurateur, Ouita has always had the passion for teaching and sharing her knowledge. But the teaching here won’t happen in traditional form.

“It’s not a cooking school where you grab a knife and board and I teach you how to chop,” she stressed. “You’ll come in, maybe have a glass of wine, a snack. It’s more about watch and do and taste and eat and have fun,” she added.

Downtown Versailles is enjoying a renaissance of sorts, and for the County’s judge-executive, James Kay, this new venture will only add to that.

“We’re trying to lay our claim to being the culinary capital of Kentucky. It’s a small town, rural lifestyle and you don’t get any better than Ouita Michel,” said Mr. Kay

And Ms. Michel has all of the ingredients for cooking up a good chef.

“The best way to learn how to cook and bring those recipes to life is to actually watch somebody do it, or do it with someone. That’s why we wanted to create this space,” Michel explained.

