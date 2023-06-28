Record-breaking 4th of July travel expected to impact I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While some people stay inside due to extreme heat or wildfire smoke, millions of Americans are preparing to hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend.

AAA expects record-breaking travel volume as more than 600,000 Kentuckians plan to travel. They’re part of the nearly 51 million Americans expecting to hit the roads and airways.

Of all the Kentuckians traveling for the Fourth of July, AAA says 90% will drive.

Compared to last year at this time, gas prices have dropped by a whole dollar. As of Wednesday afternoon, the average cost of a gallon of gas across Kentucky was $3.31.

Airfare, on the other hand, is a different story.

“We’re seeing airfare, ticket prices, 40% higher, sometimes more than we saw just a year ago, and yet we’re seeing an increase in people traveling by air,” explained Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Blue Grass. "I think people are making travel a priority, for those that can tighten their budget in other ways and discretionary income ends up being ‘Yes, I want to travel.'"

Whether by plane or lane, travelers should expect traffic. For anyone heading north, Weaver Hawkins has two words for you: Taylor Swift.

“Oh yes, Taylor Swift is coming to town for a sold-out concert Friday and Saturday.”

Swift will bring her latest tour to Cincinnati this weekend, which includes 130,000 concert goers, undoubtedly causing congestion on the I-75 corridor.

“So, if you’re going to the concert, the Reds game Friday night, or the soccer game Saturday, there is a lot of traffic heading into Cincinnati. It’s a huge weekend for Cincinnati,” said Weaver Hawkins.

This 4th of July won't be a huge holiday just for Cincinnati, but for the millions of travelers contributing to a record-setting weekend.