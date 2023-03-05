Red River Gorge trail suspension bridge destroyed from storms, hikers stranded on far side

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Red River Gorge is a popular place for hikers and travelers to go for site seeing in Wolfe County.

The strong storms that passed through the bluegrass on Friday destroyed several areas all over.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a Facebook post to let the community know they were dispatched on Saturday evening for some hikers stranded on the far side of the suspension bridge on the Sheltowee Trace Trail.

After arriving on the scene, search and rescue discovered that the bridge had been destroyed from a fallen tree.

Officials say the family was safe and had headed back south to exit the trail.

The bridge will be a major construction project for the U.S. Forest Service, and they don't expect it to reopen anytime soon.

Search and rescue also ask that anyone who walks the trail not attempt to cross what remains of it.