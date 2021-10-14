'Redneck Rave' returns this weekend, Oct. 14 - 17

(LEX 18) — Kentucky received international attention after a five-day party in June dubbed as a "Redneck Rave," that ended with dozens of people arrested or cited.

The rave is back and slated for this weekend with festivities starting Thursday, October 14.

According to the Redneck Rave Facebook page the event is hosted by Blue Holler Offroad Park, Redneck Rave, and Justin Time.

"Thousands & thousands of Rednecks gathered for the biggest country party of the summer... now who’s ready for the biggest country party of the fall!?"

Tickets for the "world's wildest and craziest country party" can be found on Eventbrite.