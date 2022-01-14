Remains of missing Perry County man found, KSP still looking for daughter

(LEX 18) — On Thursday, Kentucky State Police received a call about remains located near the creek bank in Rowdy Community of Perry County.

Troopers along with the Perry County Coroner responded to the scene. The coroner identified the remains as 69-year-old Dale Williams.

Williams along with his daughter, Misty Williams were reported missing on January 4.

Dale and Misty Williams, of Ary, were last seen on January 1 in the Balls Fork Community of Perry County.

Rescue crews continue to look for 43-year-old Misty.

KSP says evidence at the scene indicates no foul play at this time.

Williams will be taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Misty is described as a woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5' 4" inches tall and 210 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and she is diagnosed with autism.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call the Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, at (606) 435-6069.

This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Josh Neace and Trooper Steve Davidson.