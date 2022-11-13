Remembering Maci Wyan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many in Lexington are heartbroken over the loss of 17-year-old Maci Wyan.

The Lafayette High School junior died after her car went off the road and into the Kentucky River Friday.

For those close to her these pictures only capture a small part of what made Wyan so special.

"Everybody she talked to her had such a big impact in their life. Yeah, her integrity was something crazy about her, like she was great," said close friends Everlee Frustaci and T'Laya Bates.

The recalled the surreal moment they learned of Wyan's death.

"We sat there and watched the divers go in and try and find her and pull the car out," said Frustaci.

A bright smile that lit up over 40 thousand followers on social media, T'Laya Bates says it was her personality that really shined through.

"I've said this many times before, I've never, I can't think of anything bad about her," said Bates.

There will be a prayer vigil at Frederick Douglass High School.