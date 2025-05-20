Remembering the victims of the deadly tornado that swept through Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Following the deadly tornado that ripped through Kentucky, leaving damage and destruction in its wake, the names of the victims have been revealed.

The Bowling Funeral Home released a list of names of the individuals who died following the tornado.

73-year-old Richard McFall

65-year-old Wanda McFall

74-year-old June Johnson Fisher

58-year-old Les Latherman

67-year-old Darlene Miller

69-year-old Nancy Clem

67-year-old Pamela Mason

68-year-old Sherri Smith

48-year-old Tiffany Heim

88-year-old Ray Cowan

72-year-old Linda Sweet

71-year-old Gary Sweet

50-year-old Lisa Fortney

63-year-old Kenneth Elliott

25-year-old Marshall Miracle

76-year-old Bobby Tillman

73-year-old Bernice Tillman

69-year-old Melody Godby

On Saturday, Governor Andy Besheartook in the damage in hard hit Laurel County. While it’s not his first natural disaster as the Commonwealth’s top official, he noted that this storm is particularly hard.