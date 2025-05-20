Remembering the victims of the deadly tornado that swept through Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Following the deadly tornado that ripped through Kentucky, leaving damage and destruction in its wake, the names of the victims have been revealed.
The Bowling Funeral Home released a list of names of the individuals who died following the tornado.
- 73-year-old Richard McFall
- 65-year-old Wanda McFall
- 74-year-old June Johnson Fisher
- 58-year-old Les Latherman
- 67-year-old Darlene Miller
- 69-year-old Nancy Clem
- 67-year-old Pamela Mason
- 68-year-old Sherri Smith
- 48-year-old Tiffany Heim
- 88-year-old Ray Cowan
- 72-year-old Linda Sweet
- 71-year-old Gary Sweet
- 50-year-old Lisa Fortney
- 63-year-old Kenneth Elliott
- 25-year-old Marshall Miracle
- 76-year-old Bobby Tillman
- 73-year-old Bernice Tillman
- 69-year-old Melody Godby
On Saturday, Governor Andy Besheartook in the damage in hard hit Laurel County. While it’s not his first natural disaster as the Commonwealth’s top official, he noted that this storm is particularly hard.