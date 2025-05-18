'We're gonna need a lot of help': Gov. Beshear responds to deadly tornadoes

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly 24 hours later, some people are still unaccounted for and others are fighting for their lives after horrific storms tore through southern Kentucky overnight.

The National Weather Service has determined an EF3 tornado hit Somerset, and more storm assessments are expected.

On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear took in the damage in hard hit Laurel County. While it’s not his first natural disaster as the Commonwealth’s top official, he noted that this storm is particularly hard.

“The tough part of this one is I worry there might be a block, a whole block out there where everybody is dead,” he said.

At this time, local, state, and federal agencies are in response mode.

“Right now all of our efforts are focused on searching and rescuing anyone who might still be in danger and tending to those fighting for their lives. We think we have at least 10 people in critical condition right now with others still receiving medical care.”

According to the official count from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as of Saturday at 5 p.m.,18 people had died. Most of the victims are senior citizens from Laurel County. The Governor fears the death toll will rise.

“Among those killed was Major Roger Leslie Leatherman, a Laurel County firefighter. Major was in public service for 39 years, and he died doing what first responders do every day, risking his own life for our safety,” said Beshear.

Public servants like Leatherman offered a swift response as tornadoes ripped through southern Kentucky.

According to the governor, 70 soldiers and airmen from the Kentucky National Guard responded to Pulaski and Laurel Counties. Local and state police answered approximately 4,000 calls for service within less than 24 hours.

At its peak, 172,000 customers were without power and 185 meters without water. As of Saturday, 24 state highways remained closed. The numbers continue to fluctuate as the restoration process takes way.

Now comes the push for federal assistance.

“I spoke directly with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and officials at FEMA including the current director. They vowed to help and they showed real empathy for our people, and my teams have also provided a situational report to White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs,” said Beshear. “And let me say that politics has no place in responding to natural disasters like this one, and for two events we've already had this year, we've seen a White House and a FEMA organization that has done well and has done what we asked.”

For now, Beshear urges victims to document their damage, contact their insurance companies, and wait for updates on federal assistance.

“We're gonna need a lot of help, gonna need a lot of funding, gonna need a lot of cooperation, but we will not abandon the people impacted, we will stand with them and we’re gonna lift them up and we’re gonna move forward.’