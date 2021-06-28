Renovations underway to make Lexington police officer's home ADA accessible after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a community effort to get Lexington Police Officer Dawn Miller's home renovated after she was seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash on New Circle Road in April.

The goal is to make it ADA accessible since Lexington Police say Miller is using a wheelchair to get around while she recovers.

The Lexington Fire Department widened the doorways on her first floor to make it easier to maneuver with her wheelchair. C & M Home Repair is also donating time and services to make her bathroom ADA accessible.

LEX 18

"She's still in a wheelchair and will be for some time before she can transition to a walker so we needed to make it accessible for her to be able to get in and out of her house, be able to take a shower, things like that," LPD neighborhood resource officer, Ryan Holland, said.

Holland said Home Depot, Pemberton's Painting and Renovations, and Blue Wings of Hope have all donated money or materials to get it done.

The goal is to get Officer Miller back into her home by mid-July.

To support this renovation, you can donate through Blue Wings of Hope here or by mailing a check to PO Box, 1851 Lexington, KY. 40588.