Rep. Andy Barr: Geoff Young's comments on Ukraine 'very bizarre'

(LEX 18) — Last week, Geoff Young won the Democratic nomination for Kentucky's 6th congressional district, but he did not win the Kentucky Democratic Party's support.

Young has unsuccessfully run for office in the past and has become known for suing political figures and holding unorthodox political views. For example, he has advocated for abolishing the CIA and has repeated an unfounded and debunked claim that the Ukrainian government and military are controlled by Nazis.

"The party cannot actively support a candidate that engages in countless frivolous lawsuits against the party, its officers, and virtually every elected official over the past decade," said a spokesperson for the Kentucky Democratic Party.

Even Governor Andy Beshear has made it clear he will not support Young. At an event last week, Beshear said Young "needs help."

"He's also the only person that's yelled something nasty at me while I was standing with my son," explained Beshear.

In a conversation with LEX 18 last week, Young said he did not regret his comments and called the party's statement "a gross exaggeration."

"Nothing was frivolous about any of my lawsuits," Young said.

He also said he would continue to accuse his opponent, Congressman Andy Barr (R), of voting to send "money to Nazis."

Congressman Barr told LEX 18 on Monday that Young's comments are "very bizarre."

"It is telling, and it speaks volumes that the leaders of the Kentucky Democratic Party will not support their nominee for Congress," said Barr.

Barr also reiterated his support for Ukraine. He said the people of Ukraine are victims of Russian aggression. He believes Ukrainians are fighting for the same values Americans fight for.

"Some people are so misinformed to believe that they don't share our values. They do," said Barr. "The people of Ukraine share our values of freedom and democracy. We need to stand with the people of Ukraine."