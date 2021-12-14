Watch
Report: All Mayfield candle factory workers accounted for, Kentucky National Guard says

LEX 18
A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 8:31 PM, Dec 13, 2021
MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — All workers who were inside the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory have been accounted for, the Kentucky National Guard says.

They confirmed the news Monday to NBC affiliate WPSD. The number of people who died at the candle factory remains at eight.

Officials initially said only 40 of 110 workers at the candle factory had been rescued, but spokesman Bob Ferguson said more than 90 people had now been located.

“Many of the employees were gathered in the tornado shelter and after the storm was over they left the plant and went to their homes,” said Ferguson. “With the power out and no landline they were hard to reach initially.”

