Report: All Mayfield candle factory workers accounted for, Kentucky National Guard says

MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — All workers who were inside the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory have been accounted for, the Kentucky National Guard says.

They confirmed the news Monday to NBC affiliate WPSD. The number of people who died at the candle factory remains at eight.

Candle Factory update:



The state is working on verifying this information but according to the company, most of their 110 people survived. They're reporting eight deaths at the moment.



"The Christmas miracle we hoped for, but we need to make sure it's accurate."@LEX18News — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 13, 2021

Officials initially said only 40 of 110 workers at the candle factory had been rescued, but spokesman Bob Ferguson said more than 90 people had now been located.

“Many of the employees were gathered in the tornado shelter and after the storm was over they left the plant and went to their homes,” said Ferguson. “With the power out and no landline they were hard to reach initially.”