Report: Death investigation underway after woman killed by pack of dogs in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County, Ky Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation into a deadly dog attack that resulted in the death of a woman in Knox County on Aug. 30.

Officials detailed that the incident occurred on Aug. 30 at around 2:30 p.m. in the Flat Lick community as a woman, identified as 44-year-old Priscilla Jones, was walking down the street.

Jones was reportedly attacked and severely injured by "a pack of dogs roaming the area." Officials reported that Knox County 911 was called when an individual in the area heard Jones screaming.

Upon arrival, East Knox Fire Department found Jones suffering from life-threatening injuries and "unable to communicate," according to officials. Jones was taken to an area hospital where she then died from her injuries.

Officials reported that the incident is under investigation.