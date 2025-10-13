Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Former sheriff steps out of retirement to fill position in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Robertson County judge executive announced on Monday that former Sheriff Randy Insko has agreed to step out of retirement and serve as interim sheriff until the next election.

This news comes following the resignation of former Sheriff Terry Gray, who was arrested last week for his third DUI.

According to the judge executive, the decision came after many hours of discussion with the magistrates. As a result, they believe that, given the circumstances, the appointed sheriff needs "experience and expertise," which Inkso has served the county for 21 years.

Further, the judge executive says that the citizens should choose the Robertson County sheriff, making it "an even playing field."

Below is the full statement from the judge executive on Facebook:

