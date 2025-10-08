Gov. Beshear asks Robertson County sheriff charged with 3rd DUI to resign

(LEX 18) — Following the news that Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray was arrested and charged with his third DUI on Oct. 7, Governor Andy Beshear released a letter that asked Gray to resign from his position or be removed for "neglect of duty."

Beshear's letter read, "We value the sanctity of law enforcement and the duty to uphold the law and serve and protect the communities that put their trust in their peace officers."

The letter further highlighted Gray's previous DUI arrests on December 2023 and October 2024 in which he was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.