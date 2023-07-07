Reports of missing pets up after Fourth of July

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The search is on for missing pets across Central Kentucky, as the Fourth of July is the most common day for animals to go missing every year.

Shelters and humane societies across the area are reporting more calls and found pets than usual this week, a problem for many that are already full.

Beth Oleson, marketing director for the Woodford Humane Society, said the surge happens nearly every year.

"It really is kind of a recipe for disaster if you have a dog that might get spooked by the fireworks," Oleson said.

Oleson outlined a few simple steps you should take if you're missing a pet.

First, you should call your local animal control agency. Those agencies are able to contact you directly if your pet shows up.

Anderson County Animal Care & Control saw nearly 30 pets checked in this week alone. That's up from the typical number of fewer than 10, according to assistant director, Devin Owens.

Traditional steps could also make a big difference in the search process.

"Knock on doors, do the leg work, put out posters," Oleson said.

"There are a lot of great groups on social media, too, where you can say 'Hey, this is where this pet was lost from.'"

Finally, as a preventative measure, Woodford Humane Society encourages everyone to get their pets microchipped.

When they receive one, an animal control agency or shelter just needs to scan the chip and can find the pet's rightful owner.