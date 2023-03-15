Rescue center takes in illicit pet monkey

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former pet monkey is now staying at a Jessamine County sanctuary.

Bodhi Kelley is a wildlife rehabber. He said someone who was keeping a long-tailed macaque as a pet brought it to him. Kentucky law prohibits keeping primates as pets (https://fw.ky.gov/Wildlife/Pages/Transportation-and-Holding-of-Live-Exotic-Wildlife.aspX). Kelley isn't equipped to take care of primates, so he reached out to the Primate Rescue Center in Jessamine County. They picked up Ted the macaque in Lexington today.

"We'll assess his needs and determine whether he should remain with us or if he should be transferred to another primate facility where he might join other groups," said Eileen Dallaire, the executive director of the center.

Dallaire said people are often confused by animal laws, as they differ by state. She hopes to one day see a federal law banning primates from being kept as pets.

"They're wild animals and need to be in their wild environments. They do not thrive in private homes. They do not belong in private homes. They need to be in their own monkey families, primate families, in the wild," she said.