Rescued chihuahuas waiting for loving homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of rescued chihuahuas are ready to find new homes after they were saved from a filthy house in western Tennessee.

Seven of them ended up at the Lexington Humane Society, which is now working to help get them adopted.

Last month, Animal Rescue Corps helped police and firefighters rescue the dogs from a house in Dyer, Tennessee. The organization said the owners had left the animals there and returned only to feed them.

"Dogs were living in the couches, under the floor, under the floorboards, just trying to find a safe space," said Meghan Hawkins with LHS.

The situation was dangerous for everyone. Rescuers were forced to wear respirators because of ammonia levels in the house caused by urine everywhere. All of the dogs needed medical care; many were malnourished and bleeding from fights over food. The owner of the property is expected to be charged with animal cruelty.

"It's heartbreaking," Hawkins said. "This is an emotional job, but we cannot dwell on that. We cannot focus on that. We have to focus on the positive and helping them out."

And this week, they did, when central Kentucky became home for some of the dogs. LHS had room for seven of the dogs to help get them adopted.

That includes one-year-old Cooper, who's as sweet as can be despite everything he's been through.

All seven of the dogs are now available for adoption. Visit the Lexington Humane Society for more information.