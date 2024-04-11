Residents fed up with bridge maintenance delays in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Patience is waning for some residents in Clark County after multiple delays on a bridge rehabilitation project.

Bridge KY-3369, found on Log Lick Road in the southeast part of the county, has been closed since November.

The bridge, which was built in 1950 and maintained by the state, is having its deck replaced.

Initially, neighbors were told the bridge would be repaired by March, but the project was delayed to April. Now, it’s slated to finish by May 1.

In 2017, a study on the bridge found that 745 vehicles travel the bridge each day.

As the bridge is repaired, hundreds of daily drivers are being rerouted to 1028 or Old Log Lick Road, a one-lane road with hidden hills and curves.

Frustrated by the inconvenience of the alternate routes, neighbors want to know what the hold-up is.

“I understand updating and modification is necessary, but it should be done at and in a reasonable time,” said James Conrad in an email to LEX 18.

Some residents question why the project was set into motion in the winter months.

“That was my thought,” said resident Jeff Morgan. “Why start a bridge project in November and say you’re gonna have it done in four months?”

Despite the headache of taking a different route, Morgan said there’s nothing they can do.

“It’ll get fixed and there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Morgan. “We’re not trapped, it's not like we can’t get what we need. I mean, this is country, but there’s plenty of roads to get around.”