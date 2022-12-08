Revisiting Boyle County one year after tornado

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One year later, the Hardin family is still recovering and building back the home they lost in an instant.

Last December, a tornado ripped the roof off their house while the family of four was inside. Chelsea and Jeremy were holding on tight to their children, waiting for the storm to pass.

The scars of that day still linger.

"I do okay, or I thought I was doing fine and then the other night, we had a storm come through and we had a big thunder that you know shook the house again and I just jumped up out of my sleep because my heart was pounding," Chelsea said.

Since the tornado, they've been living in Jeremy's parent's house which is right next door.

"We're grateful that they took us in and made it a little easier for us," Jeremy said.

"We are thankful, too, because a lot of people don't get along with their in-laws," Chelsea laughed. "Fortunately, I love my in-laws."

They expect construction to be done on their new home next summer. One thing they made sure to include in the plans is a basement where the family can go during severe weather.

It's something the old house didn't have.

"I feel like my worry is lifted just because we have that safe space for us to go to," Chelsea said.

Across the street from the Hardin home, the Danville-Boyle County Airport is also recovering.

The same tornado destroyed 13 planes and 3 buildings. New buildings are set to be delivered this week with construction expected to be completed in spring.

