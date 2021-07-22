Richarlison hat trick powers Brazil to win over Germany in rematch of Rio final

Richarlison scored a hat trick inside 30 minutes to propel Brazil over Germany, 4-2, in a rematch of the Rio 2016 gold medal match.

Wearing the famed No. 10 shirt for Brazil, Richarlison punished disorganized German defending in the first half. The Everton striker scored his first goal just seven minutes into the Group D match.

Attacking midfielder Antony played a pass into space behind the German defense where Richarlison had made a dangerous run. His first shot drew a save from German goalkeeper Florian Muller, but the rebound fell right back to Richarlison, who poked the ball into the net and proceeded to break out into dance.

The Samba would resume fifteen minutes later as Richarlison – fresh from participating in the Copa America tournament with Brazil’s senior national team – scored his second goal. Advancing right back Guilherme Arana spotted his striker unmarked in Germany’s penalty area and picked him out with a perfect head-high cross. Richarlison finished off the chance with a thundering header.

The third goal, in the 30th minute, was the prettiest of the bunch. Richarlison received a pass from strike partner Matheus Cunha in Germany’s half, dribbled into the penalty box and curled a right-footed shot around Muller into the bottom corner.

Brazil had a chance to go 4-0 up before the halftime break when the Canary Yellows were awarded a penalty from a handball inside Germany’s penalty area, but Cunha saw his penalty saved by Muller.

In the second half, Germany manager Stefan Kuntz urged his shorthanded and inexperienced squad to increase their physicality. The enhanced pressure resulted in Germany’s only goal as Nadiem Amiri bounced a volleyed shot through Brazilian goalkeeper Santos, who was in position to make the save.

It looked as if any remaining hope of a German comeback would be erased in the 63rd minute when midfielder and captain Maximilian Arnold drew a second yellow card and was sent off.

But 10-man Germany clawed back a second goal via a Ragnar Ache header with six minutes to play.

An equalizer was a bridge too far, though, and Brazilian substitute Paulinho iced the match in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Brazil’s fourth goal.

Brazil joined Cote d’Ivoire at the top of Group D with all three points through the first round of group stage play. They face the West African nation Sunday as the men's tournament resumes. Germany will look to rebound when they take on Saudi Arabia.