Richmond murder suspect accused of attacking jail guard, case heads to grand jury

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shannon Gilday allegedly attacked a guard at the Madison County Detention Center and that evidence is now heading to a grand jury.

Gilday, who is accused of killing Jordan Morgan in her family's Madison County home, appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing on separate charges, including strangulation and assault of a corrections officer.

“All I can say is that it’s clear to me from all of the evidence, even thought it’s in the early stages of this case, that Shannon is profoundly mentally ill, and that this today is just another manifestation of that issue," said Tom Griffiths, Gilday's attorney.

Gilday is due back in court next Thursday for a hearing as it pertains to the murder charge. . His attorney feels as if an indictment will be returned on the assault charge.

*ORIGINAL STORY*

Prior to Monday, Gilday has been charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief. He is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan back in February while she was asleep.

He's also accused of shooting her father, former state representative C. Wesley Morgan. The suspect was later arrested on Monday, February 28 after deputies found him walking along the exit 87 overpass on I-75, less than two miles from the family's home. It took nearly a week for officials to locate Gilday.

According to a search warrant, Gilday had written notes about finding the bunker inside the Morgan family's home. In the warrant, a friend of Gilday's found notes that referenced the Morgan family's home as well as their sleep schedules. The search warrant says he wrote down details about the $6.5 million home, including where cameras and potential access points could be. He also previously attempted to gain access to the bunker before the shooting.