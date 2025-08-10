Rising from the flood: Frankfort tattoo artist rebuilds business

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four months after devastating floods ravaged Frankfort and other communities along the Kentucky River, one business owner has reopened his doors.

Chris Mays, owner of A’Maysing Ink Tattoos, lost everything when April's floods hit his business located just off the river. Today, he's operating in a new location with renewed purpose. He calls it his blank slate.

"I came in Sunday morning, and water was up to here," Mays said in an April interview with LEX 18, describing the moment he discovered his shop underwater.

As water poured in, there was no time to salvage equipment or supplies. Mays lost practically everything.

"Navigating trying to pay bills, trying to be a father, a friend, a brother, a son, trying to be a business owner, losing everything, trying not to be depressed, it's been hell on wheels," Mays said.

But things took a positive turn when the owner of his previous space on St. Claire Street offered another building on Holmes Street. Mays immediately claimed it as the new home for A'Maysing Ink.

"I just sat on those steps there and imagined what I wanted it to look like. Every day I did something to get there and here we are," Mays said.

In just four months, Mays has rebuilt his business from scratch. He's added a new artist to his team, and through a combination of donations and a small business loan, he's been able to stock shelves and purchase new equipment.

For Mays, this comeback represents more than just a reopened business.

"God put everything in line before the flood came for me to be able to redeem and come back from what I did,” said Mays. “I fought a lot of battles in life. Prison, a son in prison, the streets, everything I wanted to do in life has been a struggle, then to finally feel a reprieve and do this, it's been amazing.”

Standing on his faith and supported by loved ones, Mays says he has survived all the floods life has thrown at him, and he's ready for whatever comes next.

"You grow up and you do so much in life wrong, then you finally do something right. I've lived a rough life, I've done wrong, and I've done some good too, but to sit down and say I'm finally where I'm supposed to be, I feel like I've made it. It's a good feeling," Mays said.

A'Maysing Ink passed inspection and began taking clients again in July. Their grand reopening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday, August14th.

The shop is located at 135 Holmes Street in Frankfort.