Road crews prepare for potential snow overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Road crews are on standby across Central Kentucky tonight as they wait to see if snow chances across the area come to fruition.

As rain drenched much of the area Monday night, crews had to prepare without most pre-treatment options, as they would have gotten washed away.

"We'll kinda watch and react when the changeover happens," said Scott County roads and maintenance director JR Brandenburg.

Brandenburg said his team was leaving early Monday afternoon in case they need to be out late overnight. He added that the county had 5,000 tons of salt ready to go if needed.

"Whether it's 2 o'clock or midnight, we'll hit it and get it cleared off and spread salt and get it taken care of," he said.

In Lexington, LFUCG streets and roads director Rob Allen added that crews would be loaded up and stationed around the city in case road conditions began to change.

"We will have the full shift out there, ready to go. And it won't hurt our feelings if it's not a whole lot to take care of," he said.

While any snowfall will likely melt by Tuesday afternoon, their goal was to make sure people were able to safely get to work and school on Tuesday morning.

In mid-January, FCPS used several NTI days after a week of snow and poor road conditions. The city and school district leaders pledged to look for ways to improve their snow plans.

“Working with Fayette County schools, we’ve added some streets near the schools to help them out, and certainly are aware of how NTI or snow days affect our parents of schoolchildren and the children themselves, so it is a big focus for us and really important and we want to get out ahead of it,” Allen said.

While snow chances are dropping across the area, as of Monday evening, a snow advisory remained in place for many counties in Central Kentucky.