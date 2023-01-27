Road crews stand by response to Friday's icy conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — By the time most commuters went to work this morning, Lexington Police had already responded to over 50 collisions due to icy conditions.

From side streets to interstates, the conditions made a mess out of morning travel.

“These are heavily traveled routes and there were snow squalls and refreezing and that led to hazardous driving conditions,” said Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation.

According to Lacy, District 7 plows reported early, worked overnight, and long after the sun came up, but there’s only so much they can do in advance.

“We can't pre-treat when the roads are wet and there's moisture, so we had to address it as it was happening,” explained Lacy.

Lexington crews also hit the roads early Friday morning, but their efforts did little to minimize slide offs and wrecks.

“This morning we had more than we typically get for an entire day,” said Rob Allen, Lexington’s streets and roads director.

Officials say their plows performed as planned, it was the surge in wrecks that slowed down their efforts.

“I think people overestimated traveling speed and the wrecks started to stack up, and that impeded the ability for us and the state to get out there and treat where it was needed,” said Allen. “For example, we sent a plow to Mercer Road, we got calls out there, and the plow driver sat in traffic for two hours.”

With another two months of winter, the standard advice still stands.

“When there are hazardous conditions, motorists need to take into account leaving extra time for travel, leaving a cushion between you and other vehicles, and preparing,” said Lacy.