ROC makes quick work of Canada in men's volleyball quarters

Having fallen just short of a medal at Rio 2016, the Russian Olympic Committee on Tuesday worked its way into the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, sweeping Canada at Ariake Arena.

The Russians, who lost the bronze-medal to the United States in Rio, was in charge from the outset, winning the first set, 25-21. The second set was the most competitive, Canada making its foe put in some extra work in a 30-28 triumph.

Canada fought off a number of match points in the second, and it showed in the third. The ROC's victory never seemed in doubt as it rolled to a 25-22 closeout.