Roller derby is back in the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The derby returns to the Bluegrass this weekend after a years-long hiatus.

But this derby involves roller skates, not horses.

We're talking about Roller Derby of Central Kentucky and their at-home doubleheader at Central Bank Center on Saturday.

"We haven't had a game since 2019," said Nuk'em. "Covid put a damper on things, and the team has been in this rebuilding phase."

That ends Saturday night; when ROCK makes their triumphant return, they hope it ends in victory.

"Winning, and playing for our home crowd and being like, 'We're back!'" said Nuk'em.

"Even if you don't quite understand what's going on, it's just a lot of fun to watch," said Bettelscar.

The team started in Lexington in 2005. It has more than 30 members and counting, as ROCK works to recruit more skaters.

"Our oldest skater is 51, and she's killing it," said Nuk'em. "So this is for all different backgrounds, all different types of people."

So if you can't beat Jam Beasley, Nuk'em, and Bettelscar, join them by lacing up your skates - or catch the show this weekend.

Doors open on Saturday at 4 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or get a discount online.