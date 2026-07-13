Ronald Exantus to be released from prison July 29 after serving full sentence

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Ronald Exantus is scheduled to be released from custody on July 29 after serving the full sentence imposed by the Woodford Circuit Court, according to a news release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet.

In a news release, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said Exantus' release is required under Kentucky law because he will have reached the minimum expiration of his sentence after receiving sentencing credits authorized by state statute.

"The Kentucky Parole Board is not releasing Exantus, and he is not being released early," the cabinet said.

Officials said the Parole Board has never granted Exantus parole. Instead, the board has consistently recommended that he remain incarcerated.

Covering Kentucky Kentucky Parole Board orders Ronald Exantus to remain incarcerated Rosemary Kelley

According to the release, Exantus was placed on Mandatory Reentry Supervision on Oct. 1, 2025, and transferred to Florida under the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision. However, he was arrested in Marion County, Florida, on Oct. 12 for allegedly failing to register as a convicted felon, a condition of his supervision.

Exantus was returned to Kentucky later that month. In November 2025, after admitting he violated the conditions of his supervision, the Kentucky Parole Board revoked his Mandatory Reentry Supervision and ordered him to remain incarcerated.

The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said the violation also prevented Exantus from earning any additional sentencing credits after returning to prison because of emergency regulations adopted by the Beshear administration in late 2025.

As of the release, officials said Exantus had served 11 years, 9 months and 18 days in custody.

The cabinet also revealed that on June 5, its general counsel notified Woodford Circuit Chief Judge Jeremy Mattox, Commonwealth's Attorney Kelli Kearney and the Department of Public Advocacy that Exantus' release date was approaching.

The letter was intended to give prosecutors and the court an opportunity to pursue involuntary hospitalization proceedings under Kentucky law before his sentence expired.

LEX News previously reported that in 2018, a Woodford County jury found Exantus guilty but mentally ill on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault for attacking members of the Tipton family after entering their home.

The jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity on one count of murder in the death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton and one count of first-degree burglary.

