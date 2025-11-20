Kentucky Parole Board orders Ronald Exantus to remain incarcerated

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Parole Board ruled has ruled to keep Ronald Exantus incarcerated and revoked his mandatory reentry supervision after he admitted to violating conditions of his release earlier this week.

Exantus was found guilty in 2018 of two counts of second-degree assault and one account of fourth-degree assault after attacking members of the Tipton family after entering their home. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing 6-year-old Logan Tipton.

According to the board, Kentucky law mandated that Exantus be released on mandatory reentry supervision on Oct. 1; despite this, the board continued to recommended he remain in prison prior to his release.

"Exantus requested and was accepted by the state of Florida to serve his Mandatory Reentry Supervision there, in accordance with the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision," the board said in a release. "He was arrested in Marion County, Florida, on Oct. 12 for failing to register as a convicted felon, as outlined in his supervision conditions."

Exantus was extradited back to Kentucky on Oct. 29, and has remained in the Kentucky State Reformatory since. The Kentucky Online Offender Lookup reports that Exantus's current expected to time to service is June 6, 2026 with good time.

