Rosemont Baptist recovering after 1.5 million gallons of water flood basement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A water main break in July flooded the basement at Rosemont Baptist Church with 1.5 million gallons of water, according to a SERVPRO expert.

The water is gone now, and so is everything else. The basement is down to the studs.

A newly-renovated kitchen, fellowship hall, youth area, and more were all casualties of the flood.

The water also destroyed the church's electrical systems. As a result, they've been operating off generators for power and their Sunday services have been held with no air conditioning this summer.

"It's been massively hot the last three or four Sundays," Pastor Eddie Benton said.

He said it's been tough but they've used humor to get through.

"We just would say well you can worship Jesus just like they did back in Bible times with no AC," congregant Susan Byzet said.

Congregants for 50 years, nothing can stop folks like Margaret Ann Fryman and Byzet from worshiping there.

"It doesn't make a difference whether there is AC or not, we wanna be here in this church," Margaret Ann Fryman said.

"The people are here, they're committed to what we do," Pastor Benton said.

The church expects to have AC soon and the basement rebuilt in about a year.